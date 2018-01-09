Mercedes Benz retains leadership in Indian market for third year in a row

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz India on Monday reported 16% growth to sell 15330 units in 2017. This is the third straight year that Mercedes Benz has emerged as the leader in the luxury car market in India.

The company had sold 13231 units in 2016.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz today remains the most preferred luxury car brand in India…2017 was a successful year for us and the decision to introduce the Long Wheelbase E-Class was strategic and highly successful. We are in particular very satisfied with the strong growth in volumes in the C-Class, E-Class and the SUV segment which remains the mainstay of our portfolio. Clocking more than 15,000 sales units is one of the many first-of-its kind achievements for Mercedes-Benz in the luxury car segment in India, and we are glad to achieve them and spearhead the industry, firmly.”