Mercedes Car Subscription Service Launching In The U.S. Soon

It’s not uncommon for luxury car manufacturers to launch their own car sharing services these days as they seek to tap into the market that prefers having access to a fleet of cars and the variety it brings instead of owning just one. Mercedes-Benz, one of the most well-known manufactures of luxury automobiles, has announced and it’s jumping on the bandwagon as well by launching car sharing service in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it’s going to launch a pilot program called Mercedes-Benz Collection in the United States.

The pilot program will first be launched in Nashville and Philadelphia where an unspecified fleet of cars will be offered to subscribers, though it has been revealed that some Mercedes-AMG models will be part of the fleet as well. Subscribers will be able to access cars through a special app.

The company is yet to confirm how much a subscription to Mercedes-Benz Collection is going to cost but given that similar subscription programs from the likes of Porsche and BMW cost north of $1,500 per month and go over $3000 per month, one can reasonably expect Mercedes-Benz to price its offering in the same range.

It remains to be seen if and when Mercedes-Benz decides to complete the pilot program and properly launch Mercedes-Benz Collection in most markets across the United States. That will depend on the response it gets from the pilot program.

