Mercedes-Maybach just unveiled a stunning convertible concept car to rival Tesla

On Friday, Mercedes-Maybach unveiled its new Vision 6 Cabriolet concept at the 2017 Monterey Car Week in Monterey, California.

The stunning drop top is the ultimate embodiment of the Mercedes’ Sensual Purity design philosophy. The concept melds classic automotive design element with a sleek futuristic aesthetic.

“The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious “haute couture” interior help to create the ultimate experience,” Gorden Wagener, Daimler AG chief design officer, said in a statement.

The all-electric drop top continues Mercedes’ push towards alternative propulsion. The Maybach was introduced shortly after the company’s AMG division unveiled its new hypercar’s 1,000 horsepower Formula One-derived hybrid drivetrain.

Here’s a closer look at the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

By Benjamin Zhang Courtesy Business Insider