Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 to Fetch Over $4M at Auction

The Ferrari F2001 Formula 1 car that Michael Schumacher piloted to his fourth World Driver’s Championship is to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at its upcoming Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York City.

The car is considered to be one of the most significant and valuable competition automobiles in any collection worldwide and the most historically significant modern-day F1 car. This exact car, chassisNo. 211, was piloted to victory by Schumacher in the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix and helped carry the automaker to its 11th World Constructors Championship title. The car was shown at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Autumn Sales week back in September, but will soon be shipped to New York where it will be displayed offered at the company’s New York evening auction on November 16th.

“We are pleased to join Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations by offering Michael Schumacher’sGrand Prix winning Ferrari F2001 in November,” said Sotheby’s head of contemporary art, Grégoire Billault. “Ferrari and Schumacher are the greatest names in motor-racing, with a place in the public imagination that is synonymous with the highest achievements in the field.”

Described by Sotheby’s as the “ultimate iteration of useable art,” the F2001 is presented in fully working order and is ready to be piloted in historic races or demo events. The purchaser may choose to have the car housed at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, where it can be cared for and maintained by experienced Ferrari specialists. The automaker will also bring the car out to pre-arranged Corse Clienti events as well as private track days, where the buyer can enjoy the performance of the multi-race winning Grand Prix car.

RM Sotheby’s says the Ferrari F2001 will fetch “well in excess” of $4 million when it heads to auction next month. That’s the regular going rate for a LaFerrari, but we’d much rather have this.

Courtesy Luxury4Play