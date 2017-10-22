Michelin Star Chef, Francesc Rovira Canudas showcases Catalan Cuisine at Bali Resort

Spanish chef, Francesc Rovira Canudas, from the Michelin-starred ‘La Fonda Xesc’ in the Catalan Pyrenees, is set to delight diners at InterContinental Bali Resort over three days in November 2017 with a series of gourmet dinners and an exclusive cooking class.

Born into a farming family, Francesc Rovira was taught how to cook at a very young age by his mother so that he could help out at the family-owned village inn, ‘La Fonda’, an 18th century building in the small village of Gombrèn, specialising in traditional Catalan cuisine. This early exposure to restaurant life inspired him to enrol at the ‘Escola d’Hosteleria’ culinary academy in Barcelona. After this, Francesc worked in a number of prestigious restaurants alongside many famous chefs, most notably the late Santi Santamaria, a leading figure in the huge boom in Catalan cuisine over the past 20 years, and the first Catalan to be awarded three Michelin stars. Santamaria was a major influence on Chef Francesc’s own passionate adherence to locally sourced traditional Catalan cuisine, and the simple preparation of organic seasonal ingredients, which is at odds with the high-tech molecular style of cooking that has also come out of Catalonia. Francesc returned to La Fonda and began introducing new dishes while the kitchen was still in the hands of his mother. He and his sister later took over and elevated the village inn into an acclaimed restaurant, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2009. Here, authentic, rural, farmhouse-style food is transformed into a hearty, Spanish Soul Food with a highly accomplished twist. Catalan cuisine is based on traditional Mediterranean cooking and Catalonia’s position as a crossroads between France and Spain, with strong Italian influence. Its mountains run sharply down into the Balearic Sea, which has created original combinations of food from land and sea; mushrooms feature prominently as a vital ingredient, along with venison in the winter, or peaches and crab in the summer. Chef Francesc’s honest, rustic dishes burst with flavour with none of the pretence, and it’s easy to see why members of the Barcelona football team regularly helicopter to the mountains to dine at La Fonda Xesc.

Chef Francesc has created a special menu that will introduce diners to the farm-to-table concept for which La Fonda Xesc has become so famous. Relish this renowned chef’s outstanding creations at his five-course, wine paired gastronomic dinner, which will be held on Friday 24th November, priced at Rp 985.000 net, complete with pre-dinner cocktails. Observe, practice and indulge, while also learning the secrets of Catalan cuisine at Chef Francesc’s personally-hosted hands-on cooking class on Saturday 25th November, priced at Rp 650.000 net inclusive of lunch, or Rp, 850.000 net inclusive of lunch with wine. Meet Chef Francesc and enjoy his à la carte dinners on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November, which will renew your perception of Catalan cuisine.

Blessed by an endless stretch of white sand beach overlooking the tranquil waters of Jimbaran Bay, InterContinental Bali Resort features 417 guest rooms in three unique levels of accommodation. The property embraces a 14 hectare tropical landscape that is a blend of indigenous flora, gentle waterways and stone statues reflecting the island’s artistic heritage. There are six swimming pools, Planet Trekkers children’s resort, a fitness centre and plenty of recreational activities to keep guests occupied throughout the day. Spa Uluwatu is a dedicated healing and beauty facility for individual sessions, while the exclusive Villa Retreats promises indulging spa packages for couples. A superb choice of restaurant venues makes every dining experience an adventure in culinary excellence.

Courtesy Intercontinental Bali Resort

