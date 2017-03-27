Moncler to open new store in London’s Mayfair at Albemarle Street

Luxury brand Moncler has signed the lease for a new store on London’s Albemarle Street. It will take over the lease from Italian luxury jeweller Gismondi.

Moncler opened a three-storey flagship store on nearby Old Bond Street in London’s Knightsbridge last year and has an existing store on 197 Sloane Street, which it opened in 2009. Moncler also operates boutiques inside department stores Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges.

The label was founded in France in 1952 but is now based in Italy, with more than 170 stores around the world.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com