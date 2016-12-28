Most anticipated launches at SIHH 2017

Ahead of the 2017 SIHH (Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva, the participating luxury watchmakers have unveiled a preview of their new launches at the prestigious event.

Van Cleef & Arpels

It’s all about nature as Van Cleef & Arpels looks set to present the Lady Arpels Papillon Automate watch. A showcase of enameling mastery, the dial features a butterfly motif with wings that flutter automatically or on demand through a push-button. Elsewhere, blue, mauve and violet sapphires bedeck the face alongside round and pear-shaped diamonds to create a stunning nature-inspired backdrop.

Parmigiani

Parmigiani will present the new Tonda Metrographe, a reinvention of the well-known Tonda line, with a more dynamic design with stronger proportions and several new indications. The PF315 self-winding movement with chronograph module powers the new Métrographe. Meticulously finished with Cotes de Genève bridges, the 351-part caliber offers hours, minutes and small seconds (at 3:00) along with a date indicator. The ¼-second chronograph features a 12-hour counter, a 30-minute counter and a large seconds hand. The movement beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers 42 hours of power reserve. The 40 mm case is offered in steel and there is a choice of either black or white dial, with coordinated lightweight leather strap or stainless steel bracelet.

Roger Dubuis

Roger Dubuis’ iconic Excalibur collection will welcome three new additions: Excalibur Quatuor Cobalt MicroMelt, Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic and Excalibur 36. The highlight of the maison’s SIHH 2017 piece is arguably the use of cobalt chrome in the Quatuor Cobalt MicroMelt. Using advanced and highly sophisticated technology and processes, the exclusive material traditionally used in aeronautics is integrated masterfully to create a stunning aesthetic element as well as offer durability and exceptional resistance to corrosion.

Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin will premier the Classico Manufacture edition with a translucid blue Grand Feu enamel dial. Set in a classic 40 mm stainless-steel case, the Grand Feu enamel dial is created by Donzé Cadrans, an Ulysse Nardin company specialized in the art of enameling. The hour and minute hands point to classic roman numeral indexes, completed with a small seconds counter at 6 o’clock. Displayed through a round date window, the date can be set forwards or backwards. This Classico Manufacture is powered by the self-winding UN-320 calibre, a movement entirely designed and produced in-house by Ulysse Nardin which features silicium hairspring and anchor escapement and offers a power reserve of 48 hours.

Vacheron Constantin

Putting the spotlight on the night-time beauty of three major cities – Geneva, Paris and New York – Vacheron Constantin’s new Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières collection is the result of a savoir-faire marriage between Grand Feu champlevé enameling and the hand-application of precious powder. The gold, pearl, platinum and diamond powder are scattered perfectly to illuminate the nocturnal essence of the cities, complete with landmarks and famed streets from the Eiffel Tower to Central Park.

Montblanc

A new chapter was recorded in the history of Montblanc as it adds bronze as one of its design elements. The metal, with its unique sheen, adds to the vintage military aesthetics of the newly unveiled timepieces in the 1858 Collection: Montblanc 1858 Chronometer Tachymeter Limited Edition 100, Montblanc 1858 Automatic Dual Time and Montblanc 1858 Automatic. The old-world charm of the watches is enhanced even further by the straps that have been treated to offer an aged look.

Baume & Mercier

Baume & Mercier introduces two new timepieces that share a common theme: a shimmering deep blue dial. While the 43mm Clifton GMT Power Reserve features dual time zone functionality, the delicate 34mm Promesse watch is equipped with a moon phase, all of which afford the globe-trotter a means of convenience in addition to style. Rounding off the looks of the new timepieces are black alligator leather straps; black for the Clifton and midnight blue for the Promesse.

