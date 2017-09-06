Mr Porter to open Kingsman pop-up store in London

Mr Porter is opening the world’s first Kingsman shop in London to showcase a luxury menswear collection it created in partnership with the upcoming comedy movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, starring Colin Firth.

Opening on 8 September ahead of the release of the film, the store will be located in one of London’s most exclusive shopping areas in St James’s.

Men’s ready-to-wear, including the double-breasted suit worn by the Kingsman in the film, shearling coats and leather jackets, will be available at the store as part of Mr Porter’s “costume to collection” line developed with costume designer Arianne Phillips and director Matthew Vaughn for the movie.

There will be also branded accessories such as Higgs & Crick glass decanter sets, Bowers & Wilkins headphones and Hunter boots.

Additionally, customers will be able to interact with digital experiences within the shop, including a a digital hub revealing the special elements of the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Kingsman watch, and a touch-activated mirror housed within the changing room, showcasing styling tips for a curated selection of Kingsman and Statesman products.

This is the second time the online menswear destination collaborates with Kingsman on a bespoke collection.

Director Vaughn said: “Kingsman has been the perfect opportunity for us to create our own label inspired by both Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

“After the first film, we were successful in launching a new luxury brand that translated directly from the screen, and had relevance and resonance in both the fashion and film industries. And now we get to take that experience a step further in opening the Kingsman Shop, and bringing the film’s setting to life for customers and fans alike.”

“The costume to collection range remains one of the most unique and pioneering unions of fashion and film, and this shop is just another innovative milestone for the partnership, and for Mr Porter as a whole,” added Mr Porter managing director Toby Bateman.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com