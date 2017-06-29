Mumbai to host Luxury Lifestyle Weekend

The three-day Luxury Lifestyle Weekend (LLW), Indias inaugural platform bringing together luxury brands and consumers from across the world, will take place here on November 24-26.

Devised and produced by the luxury consultancy and experiential service provider, Magnanimous Group, the platform will showcase one-of-a-kind interactive experience across 12 categories at the Royal Western India Turf Club.

LLW has been created with the objective of presenting a platform where both ends of the luxury spectrum may engage, converse and develop an enriching ecosystem.

The event’s creator Akash Sheth, who has worked with brands like Cartier, Christian Dior Beauty, Ferrari, Jo Malone, Maserati, Moët Hennessy India, Montblanc, Piaget, Rolls Royce and many more, says that with the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend, his endeavour is to bring together the varied stakeholders that make up the industry ecosystem.

“On one hand, the aim is to introduce consumers to luxury through the lenses of experiences and craftsmanship; while on the other, it is to share access with brands to a larger pool of aspiring buyers beyond traditional geographic pockets,” Sheth said a statement.

