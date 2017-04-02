Napa Valley’s Newest Luxury Resort Takes Cues from the Vine

Las Alcobas Napa Valley, a new luxury landmark in Napa Valley’s scenic St. Helena, opened its doors March 30, just in time for guests to see the grapevines of the surrounding Beringer Vineyards awaken for spring. Every aspect of the long-awaited hotel takes cues from its serene valley setting, from the 68 spacious rooms and suites (priced from $695) to the Atrio Spa. The former, designed by the award-winning firm Yabu Pushelberg, come with breezy Rivolta Carmignani linens, lightweight custom furniture, and panoramic countryside views. The latter measures 3,500 square feet and offers ancient healing therapies and treatments that incorporate organic and locally sourced products like an apothecary-style aromatherapy blending bar. In a nod to its sister hotel (Mexico City’s Las Alcobas, A Luxury Collection Hotel), the property also features subtle Latin American touches, including handmade soaps crafted in the Mexican capital.

Of course, there’s no activity more revered in the wine country than actually drinking wine. At Acacia House, the hotel’s signature restaurant set within a circa-1905 structure, seasonal dishes highlight the local bounty of California’s best pours. A glass of wine goes down just as easily at the cabana-lined, vineyard-view swimming pool and outdoor bar. For a quiet drink on an early-spring night, however, the best place is your room’s terrace, many of which feature fireplaces and hot tubs. (lasalcobasnapavalley.com)

By Phoebe Neuman Courtesy Robb Report