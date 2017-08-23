Neuf le banc: Luxury must haves for the ultimate casino experience

When it comes to luxury experiences, gambling is right up there on the list delivering maximum emotional and mental thrills. Catching a hot winning streak at a card table is an Adrenalin fueled rush similar to what one would feel if they were zip-lining across a canyon in Costa Rica. Professional gamblers understand that stone cold confidence is one of the key tools to being successful at the casino and that starts with image and style.

Dealers and pit bosses never take the flip-flop wearing tourist seriously and players who want to make an entrance and a lasting impression need to convey the message that they mean business. Fashion and style will always define that important first impression and the casino experts at Jackpot.co.uk have assembled the ultimate listing of high end luxury fashion and accessories that will enhance and define the player’s luxury casino experience. Who wouldn’t have nerves of steel wearing a Brioni suit? Read on:

A night spent in the casino provides the perfect opportunity to don your best evening wear and finest jewellery.

Whether a high roller looking for the proper VIP treatment, or a small stakes slots player out for some fun, there is no better feeling than getting dressed up for an evening of slots and tables games.

For the discerning gambler, however, there are luxury clothing items and accessories that combine aspects of the casino and high fashion, and many with a price tag to match.

We are not talking about poker chip socks or Las Vegas-themed bowties, we are talking about sophisticated yet stylish items that celebrate casinos and gambling through the medium of fashion.

From poker-themed watches that cost as much as a house, to cufflinks designed to replicate a deck of cards via James Bond tuxedos, there is something to suit all tastes and budgets.

Below is a rundown of our top five favourite casino fashion items:

The suit:

When choosing what to wear for high-stakes poker games, most professionals prefer to opt for baggy jeans, tatty hoodies and iridium-lensed sunglasses.

But fashion-conscious gamblers know there is really only one option when it comes to casino attire, and that is a tuxedo.

Of course, there are hundreds of brands to choose from, but for those wanting to make a statement, look no further than Brioni.

The Italian fashion house has provided suits to the world’s most famous MI6 agent, for both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

It’s first collaboration with the franchise was for Golden Eye, which continued into the Craig era until Tom Ford took over for Quantum of Solace in 2008.

It’s most striking piece is undoubtedly the tuxedo worn by Craig in Casino Royale during the high-stakes poker game scenes.

Just before Casino Royale hit cinemas back in 2006, Brioni launched a special edition Bond-themed tux with “James Bond” and “007” stitched into its silver lining.

Off the peg Brioni tuxedos start at around £3,300, while its bespoke service provides tailored attire where customers can choose from more than 800 variations of fabric.

The price? If you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it.

The watch:

There are several casino-themed watches on the market, but none as beautifully designed and exquisitely crafted as the Christophe Claret 21 Blackjack timepiece.

It forms part of the watchmaker’s Gaming Collection, with poker and baccarat editions also available.

The 21 Blackjack version actually includes three built-in, playable games:

Dice: A pair of miniature dice are located in the cage at the 4 o’clock position on the side of the case and visible through a sapphire crystal.

Roulette: On the back of the watch, the winding rotor serves as a working roulette wheel. Set in motion by movement, the wheel turns a few times before stopping.

Blackjack: Dealer and player cards are hidden behind shutters located on the dial. Buttons on the side of the watch shuffle the pack, and give the dealer and player additional cards. Each time a card is dealt, a little gong sounds.

It is powered by an automatic movement which features 40 jewels, 501 parts, 7 double ceramic ball bearing mechanisms and boasts a power reserve of 72 hours.

Just 21 watches were produced, with prices starting from around $200,000.

The cufflinks:

Cufflinks are the only way to finish off a sharp suit, and Tateossian London has just the thing to compliment a Brioni tuxedo.

Its Casino Collection comprises four styles based on different table games, meaning casino-goers can coordinate their outfit depending on which games they plan to play.

Tateossian’s playing card cufflinks fan out like a real deck of cards, while its roulette cufflinks feature a tiny ball that moves around an intricate wheel.

Its dice cufflinks include miniature dice that can be rolled inside their transparent case, and its poker chip cufflinks can be rotated to change colour.

The cufflinks are crafted out of stainless steel and have been designed to encourage interaction with the wearer, a sort of side game while the real cards are being dealt.

Priced between £165-£195, they can be purchased without a jackpot win.

The sneakers:

Not to be paired up with your Brioni suit, a collaboration between American hip hop record producer Just Blaze, retailer Packer Shoes, and trainer manufacturer Saucony, delivers the perfect casino-themed trainer.

Based on the Saucony Grid SD, this limited-edition sneaker celebrates the red, green and gold colours of the roulette table. Other details include the digits “00” and “36” stitched onto the back of each shoe, representing the first and last numbers on the roulette wheel.

The tongue features a roulette wheel logo, and the insoles depict a red and gold grid to mimic the squares on the table in which players place their chips. A white dot on the left shoe symbolises the ball.

When launched back in 2015, the trainers came with a matching t-shirt, bag, hat and deck of playing cards. They retailed at $225, but can now be purchased via online auction sites for around $160.

The handbag:

When it comes to female gamblers, no casino-night outfit is complete without a handbag. Thankfully, Chanel has you covered.

The French fashion giant revealed its first Casino Collection back in 2016, featuring a range of items from coin purses to clutches via handbags and minaudieres.

The centrepiece of the collection is a dice-shaped minaudiere bag; black in colour, it also features lucky club and heart symbols in brass, laid out in the same pattern found on standard dice.

It also has an interwoven brass link chain and is lined in gold metallic leather. A limited edition, it is only available for sale on the second-hand market where prices still hover around the $13,000 mark.

The bag is a good size, making it the perfect vessel in which to carry home your winnings.

Introduction by Doron Levy Main article by Tom Moyse Courtesy Jackpot.co.uk / TheTopTier Digital Media