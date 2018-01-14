New collection adds splashes of colour to London’s contemporary art scene

No matter the political or economic situation, London still reserves its right to be the centre of universe for pretty much anything. Art is no exception and London continues to be the choice destination for launches, shows and collection sales.

Coriine Natel is a native to London and unleashes vibrant abstracts onto the art scene. Her contemporary works utilize splashes of colours to achieve an emotional effect and these works will suit any modern decor. For more information, read the official press release below – editor

PRESS RELEASE

Hurry along to 10 Gresham Street, City, LONDON EC2V 7JD by the 24th January to catch a wonderful exhibition ‘Conversations in Colour’ curated by VJB Arts which showcases the work of contemporary artist Corinne Natel and sculptor Gareth Griffiths. This prestigious venue in the heart of the city comprises a stunning reception area where the work can be viewed.

It is open weekdays from 8am to 8pm and there is no ticket required. The nearest tube station is St Pauls.

For Sales enquiries please contact vanessa@vjb-arts.com mailto:vanessa@vjb-arts.com

DETAILS OF WORKS

FEI ACRYLIC AND MIXED MEDIA ON CANVAS 102 X 102 X 3.7 CM £1800.00

KAIA ACRYLIC AND MIXED MEDIA ON CANVAS 102 X 102 X 3.7 CM £1800.00

KEIKO RESIN AND MIXED MEDIA ON CANVAS 102 X 102 X 3.7 CM £1800.00

MIHO RESIN AND MIXED MEDIA ON CANVAS 102 X 102 X 3.7 CM £1800.00

RAYA RESIN AND MIXED MEDIA ON CANVAS 102 X 102 X 3.7 CM £1800.00

BIOGRAPHY

Corinne Natel is a contemporary artist based in North West London specialising in abstract, mixed media paintings. Corinne is inspired landscapes, nature, cities, travel, fashion and media. Her work investigates colour, form, space and texture. Working with a variety of mixed media, a blank white canvas takes on aa new form through the expression of energy and begins to develop a life of its own and a new entity, aiming to create vibrant and emotive works that allude to another world.

Corinne has sold works in the UK and internationally for homes, offices, hotels, restaurants and cruise ships, exhibited in solo and group shows at contemporary galleries as well as a London hotel and leading Art Fairs.

Contact Corinne here design@corinnenatel.co.uk mailto:design@corinnenatel.co.ukhttp://www.corinnenatel.co.uk/

instagram corinnenatel

twitter @CorinneNatel

07960 733 544

Introduction by Doron Levy, Images and PR courtesy Citrine PR