New Discovery SVX: Land Rover Reveals Most Powerful Discovery Ever at Frankfurt Motor Show

Frankfurt, Germany, 13 September 2017: Land Rover has revealed the Discovery SVX – the ultimate Discovery for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures.

Discovery SVX, launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show, adds extreme all-terrain capability to the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) product triangle. SVX will sit alongside the acclaimed Range Rover Sport SVR and Range Rover SVAutobiography, which are hallmarks for outstanding on-road performance and supreme luxury respectively.

Discovery SVX embodies the design excellence and engineering integrity that are core values of every Land Rover, building on the legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability and adventurous spirit to deliver the ultimate in off-road performance and desirability.

Since its launch in 2016 the fifth-generation Discovery, built on Land Rover’s strong, safe and light aluminium architecture, has won admiration as the world’s best full-size versatile SUV. That makes it the perfect base for SVO’s first SVX vehicle. New Discovery is the first modern Land Rover to wear the SVX badge.

Discovery SVX will be the first Land Rover hand-assembled by expert craftsmen at the SVO Technical Centre in the UK when production begins in 2018.

SVX takes Discovery versatility to new levels through further development of its formidable off-road ability. It will be offered exclusively with Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, tuned to deliver 525PS peak power and 625Nm torque, along with suspension modifications to enhance driver confidence when tackling the toughest terrain.

Watch the Jaguar Land Rover press conference at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Courtesy DNA