New luxury adult-only resort Sani Dunes opens in Halkidiki, Greece

Slated to open in June 2017, the new Sani Dunes will provide a “grown-up retreat” within this playground (note: children over the age of 12 are allowed). Guests will have access to the resort’s 30 restaurants and bars, five spas, and recreational activities like the Sani Sports Centre with six tennis courts.

Sani Dunes will feature 136 rooms. (The room category breakdown: 40 open-plan suites, 40 Balcony Junior Suites and Panorama Junior Suites, plus 56 Double and Family rooms.) Designed with hand-crafted furniture and natural woods, the rooms come with Nespresso machines and all the latest technology. Choose a deluxe suite and you’ll have direct access to the private beach at your doorstep.

Facilities at Sani Dunes include a fitness studio, a private beach, heated indoor and outdoor pools flanked by oversize beach umbrellas, and a six-room spa specializing in Anne Sémonin treatments. The D spa even offers cryotherapy face and body treatments. There are three F&B outlets; at Fresco, tuck into al fresco Italian cuisine from a menu by the Michelin-starred chef Ettore Botrini, enjoy the breakfast buffet at Dunes, or try Mediterranean food at the Beach House.

Note for families: there’s a dedicated teen “chill-out zone” and activities specifically designed for adolescents including the Sailing Academy, Dancing Academy, and Football Academy.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com