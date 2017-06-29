New luxury hotel brand Niccolo Hotels launches The Murray in Hong Kong

Niccolo Hotels, the new luxury hotel brand announces new flagship property in Hong Kong. The Murray, a Niccolo Hotel, Hong Kong, being part of the government’s Conserving Central Project will open in late 2017, on Cotton Tree Drive in Central.

As well as being the first significant new luxury hotel to open in Hong Kong for several years, The Murray will breathe new life into one of Hong Kong’s most iconic and historic buildings.

The tall white landmark structure, with its distinctive arches and unique recessed windows, was built in 1969 and has since won many awards for its ground-breaking and energy-efficient design.

World-renowned architects Foster and Partners, whose works in Hong Kong include The Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank headquarters and the Hong Kong International Airport, have been engaged as designers for the project.

With its unique location in a stand-alone building positioned between the Central business district and the green oasis of Hong Kong Park, the 336-room hotel will offer a sophisticated, urban chic sanctuary in the heart of the city.

Among its unique features will be a stunning rooftop bar with some of the most breathtaking views of the city. A series of signature restaurants are also being planned.

Seasoned British-born hotelier Duncan Palmer has been appointed as the hotel’s Managing Director, and will bring his many years of experience with The Savoy, The Connaught, Mandarin Oriental and Langham Hotels amongst others to create a truly world-class new hotel for Hong Kong.

The first hotel under the brand, the stylish Niccolo Chengdu opened in April 2015 and has quickly been recognised as the city’s leading centre for luxury accommodation, fine dining and events. It is superbly located as part of the International Finance Square (IFS) a mixed-use retail and commercial centre which has become the epicentre of Chengdu’s events.

Niccolo Hotels was recently recognised as the “Best Luxury Hotel Brand of the Year” at the 2016 Asia Hotel Awards held in the mid of September, adding yet another illustrious accolade to the brand’s growing list of honours.

Dr. Jennifer Cronin, President of Niccolo Hotels, stated: “The Chengdu property is a great success and we are very excited to be able to announce another even more exciting landmark project for Hong Kong. The Murray, a Niccolo Hotel, Hong Kong will certainly establish our Niccolo brand and the excellence it stands for firmly in the minds of international travellers.”

