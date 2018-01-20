New Media Luxe Digital Helps Luxury Professionals Understand Digital Transformation of Luxury

Luxe Digital, a premier business media publication dedicated to the long-term digital transformation in the luxury world, has launched. It’s a must-read for luxury leaders, marketing professionals and forward thinkers. With authoritative insights and opinionated content, the publication will help marketing professionals and luxury decision-makers be at the forefront of their industry’s transformation.

“I’m thrilled to launch Luxe Digital and take luxury leaders on a journey of digital innovation and empowerment,” says Florine Eppe Beauloye, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Luxe Digital. “The luxury sector has been under-served. There was clearly a gap in the market for a comprehensive, timeless, professional guide to digital for luxury, and Luxe Digital is our answer to it.“

The $1.42 trillion global luxury market remains one of the slowest industries to adopt digital. New digital-first brands have burst onto the scene and are taking market shares from established companies such as Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and Chanel. These traditional luxury brands struggle to connect with their affluent Millennials and Generation Z consumers who account for a growing share of luxury spending. This is particularly true on mobile and social media platforms.

Luxe Digital helps these luxury brands and marketing professionals bridge the divide and navigate the digital transformation of their industry. With its team of experienced copywriters, MBA students, university researchers, and luxury insiders, Luxe Digital publishes high-quality content, interviews with thought leaders, market research, and report papers that help senior executives stay relevant in the digital economy.

The award-winning luxury digital marketing agency mOOnshot digital is supporting Luxe Digital in this endeavor. For more information, visit Luxe.Digital.

Courtesy Luxe Digital