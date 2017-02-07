New Pagani Hypercar Teased Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Pagani is all set to get a brand-new hypercar at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show. The Italian supercar maker has tossed the subtly from the window and teased the upcoming with a series of tweets.

“This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken,” company owner Horacio Pagani wrote in tweets. “We decided to give her a more aggressive shape.”

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is assumed as the sucessor of its 700-horsepower two-seat vehicle. The vehicle is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V12 engine.

The brand-new Pagani Huayra is anticipated to be showcased at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in March.

Last year, Pagani had revealed the Huayra BC – it was named after Benny Caiola, the company’s first ever consumer at the Geneva Auto Show.

Courtesy SpeedLUX