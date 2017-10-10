New Range Rover: Silent Luxury

London, UK, 10 October 2017 – More than ever, Range Rover represents the pinnacle of luxury travel, making every journey a treasured experience whether driving or being driven.

Conceived nearly 50 years ago for the country set to use on the estate and then drive to the townhouse, Range Rover has continuously evolved to lead the world around it, remaining the peerless luxury SUV.

Today technology drives the new Range Rover’s next major step, with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain providing sustainable luxury with new levels of efficiency and capability complementing its refinement and desirability. The exterior design has evolved, while heightened comfort and new consumer technologies have been added to the cabin.

Comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for the driver and passengers. The front seats feature 24-way movement thanks to the new seat frames, with wider and deeper foams as well as heated arm rests. In the rear a completely redesigned cabin and seating layout create a tranquil sanctuary with no compromise to the rear load space.

If you’re working while being driven, up to 17 connection points including domestic plug sockets, USB, HDMI and 12-volt are all available; 4G Wi-Fi hotspots for up to eight devices and convenient storage are all designed for the business traveller.

Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the new Range Rover will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility and is available to order now, with first deliveries from the end of 2017 (market dependent).

Courtesy DNA