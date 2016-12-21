New Year, New You: 7 Ways to Start 2017 Right

A fresh New Year is upon us and it’s time to recalibrate our self-care strategies to amp up our health, fitness and overall wellness in the months ahead. This is always a great time to turn to the marketplace for innovations that can ease and expedite our endeavors in kind. Here are a few mention-worthy finds that can help improve your life on various fronts.

Maverick Skincare (www.GetMavericks.com)

Here’s an item that’ll help you put your best face forward in the New Year: Mavericks FACE KIT, offering total face care in a box. The kit is just 1 minute and 1 dollar a day, consisting of 3 bottles. First is PROTECT—a morning SPF 30 barrier to keep your face protected and hydrated all day long. WASH is a minty cleanser leaving your face fresh and smooth. Finally, REBUILD supercharges your face overnight. Another Mavericks product is SHAVE, which is a 3-in-1 moisturizer, shave cream and aftershave that’s kind to your skin. With SHAVE, there is no need to lather, no missed spots due to a super low-friction surface, and no irritation. Also with the product’s minty scent, your face is left feeling refreshed and hydrated like a great aftershave.

PURA D’OR Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum (www.Purador.com)

PURA D’ OR Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum is an intense overnight serum that nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair. This exclusive natural formula was developed to maximize the results of the complete PURA D ‘OR Hair Loss Prevention Therapy system. It’s a 2-in-1 formula that soothes scalp and revitalizes follicles. It also increases elasticity of the hair strands, preventing breakage-related hair loss. Skullcap root extract energizes the scalp while European wood extract fights free radicals and protects the scalp. In addition to soothing the scalp, this product is also great for relieving an itchy scalp. Just apply this leave-in treatment to damp or dry hair each night at bedtime.

Eternal Water (www.EternalWater.com)

Hydration is important as you know but with this brand you can rest assured your hydration is all-natural and pure. Eternal Water comes from the most Pure & Pristine water sources on earth, as it’s sourced from protected underground springs in the U.S. It’s naturally alkaline, and also boasts naturally occurring electrolytes that are key to hydration and athletic performance. While most bottled water companies these days are artificially “enhancing” and “adding” electrolytes and minerals to their water, Eternal Water is 100% natural, which is why it doesn’t require an ingredient label. If water could be organic, this is what Eternal Water would be. It’s recommended to drink 1-2 liters of water per day, so reach for the Eternal Water 1.5L bottles—perfect to keep you well-hydrated while also promoting a healthy body pH level.

Salonpas Lidocaine 4% Pain Relieving Gel Patch (http://salonpas.us)

Want effective spot-targeted pain relief? Instead of taking oral pain-relieving pills or paying for expensive prescription lidocaine patches, just apply a Salonpas Lidocaine 4% Pain Relieving Gel Patch instead. It delivers nearly prescription-level Lidocaine for pain relief at less cost than prescription patches. These unscented over-the-counter patches numb and desensitize aggravated nerves for temporary pain relief. They’re really great for a backache, stiff neck and sore shoulders, knees and elbows. Since lidocaine is an active ingredient, these safe and effective patches are suitable for children ages 12 and older, and also a great option for people avoiding acetaminophen, ibuprofen and naproxen.

MyRxProfile App (www.MyRXProfile.com)

The MyRxProfile app is an efficient way to manage your over the counter and prescription medications. It lets you check drug information and interactions simply by scanning a bar code. Developed by Robert Baker, a pharmacist in the New York/New Jersey area for over 25 years, who over decades has built the trust of the community by providing expertise on both OTC and prescription medications. He wanted to share this knowledge with the world and, thus, MyRxProfile was born. This app provides critical information about the medicines you and your family are taking so you can stay informed and safe. With the MyRXProfile app you can use your phone to scan the barcode on any medication no matter where you are. It lets you create profiles for yourself and your loved ones to keep track of everyone’s medications. As adverse drug interactions are among the leading causes of death in America, this app offers true peace of mind by letting you know, with more certainty, your family’s prescription and OTC drug interaction risks.

PrivateRX Women’s Intimate Skincare (www.PrivateRX.com)

PrivateRx Intimate Skin Care products, developed by Dr. Ronald D. Blatt, Medical Director and Chief Surgeon of the Manhattan Center for Vaginal Surgery and the Manhattan Centers for Women’s Health, are specially formulated for the delicate skin of a woman’s most intimate area to help fight the effects of aging and damaged skin. Women age differently than men, and intimate feminine skin reacts differently than facial or body skin to product applications. As estrogen levels decline, so does a woman’s natural lubrication. Many women experience this prior to, or during, menopause, but it can impact a woman at any age. Diminished estrogen can lead to external and internal vaginal dryness and vaginal atrophy, resulting in undernourished, under-hydrated, aged skin. A woman might then experience daily personal discomfort and a diminished interest in intimacy. PrivateRX feminine care products help firm, soothe, tighten and moisturize while gently delivering powerful anti-aging benefits in a safe and gentle way. The line includes Internal Vaginal Moisturizer, a long-lasting super-moisturizing system to help reduce vaginal dryness for comfort and confidence; External Vaginal Moisturizer, a unique skin treatment that moisturizes the external vaginal area to help alleviate dryness; and Personal Vaginal Lubricant, the ultimate lubricant to safely enhance sexual pleasure and also provides relief from vaginal dryness. For shaving and waxing, PrivateRX also offers Cooling Pads and Soothing Serum. All PrivateRX products are designed with the sole purpose of empowering women with better options for intimate skin care solutions.

Laguna Blue (www.LagunaBlueTowels.com)

Did you know that the average cotton bath towel can be a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses? But one new innovation seeks to clean things up. Laguna Blue towels are new antibacterial towels that are 99.8% effective in preventing the spread of germs and diseases, including life-threatening MRSA. Mom’s especially love Laguna Blue towels because they are soft, economical, eco-friendly and help keep their entire family healthy. . Laguna Blue towels have a unique knit that absorbs liquid faster yet dries twice as quickly as a cotton towel while maintaining a luxurious feel. Spend less time worrying about germs and less time doing laundry while also using less energy and money. The washer and dryer use the most energy out of any household appliances, but Laguna Blue towels use less water and less energy—saving the environment while reducing utility bills. This terrific towel can make a nice difference in your every day life.

