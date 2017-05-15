Nikki Beach Resort, Dubai redefines luxury with new spa

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Dubai, UAE, has unveiled its new destination spa, featuring 17,760 sq ft of wellness.

Located on the resort premises, Nikki spa introduces seven specially appointed separate suites for men and women, one couple suite, a hammam chamber, sauna, steam room, an ice fountain, mixed vitality pool, and indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges.

The design-centric spa with a contemporary style and signature white theme is coherently followed throughout the property. In line with its minimalist theme, the spa takes inspiration from nature and echoes its vibe through the use of natural fabrics that have been incorporated for an organic effect.

General manager Alexander Schneider said: “Nikki Spa is the unique addition to our menu of luxuriant leisure facilites. Our guests will discover a journey of spa experiences of different vibes to accomplish the perfect recovery.”

Modern ESPA concepts and results driven products are used to drive the best in wellbeing and a team of dedicated and highly skilled spa experts. An extensive selection of services that embraces mineral salts and essential oils will complete the new spa menu.

“The new Nikki Spa will focus on massage treatments and wellness products as well as on beauty and body treatments. Through this outstanding experience, we plan to be at the forefront of the next generation of resort spas,” said Schneider.



