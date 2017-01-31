Nine Must-Haves for Your Luxury Kitchen

Whether you’re a real life gourmet or a barely competent home cook, the kitchen is likely the center of your home as the place where friends and family tend to congregate. This is a space where you spend so much of your home life, so you want it to have the luxurious touches that will make it inviting. If you are looking to upgrade your kitchen, check out these nine high-end appliances, renovations and concepts:

1. Outdoor Access

A kitchen that opens up to a patio or deck both visually expands the kitchen and adds flexibility when entertaining. There are a variety of ways to open up your kitchen to the outdoors, like glass-paned barn doors, sliders or classic French doors. What is more luxurious than making a cup of coffee and walking directly out onto your patio to start your morning?

2. Warming Drawer

Most new high-end kitchens come equipped with a warming drawer, which is a handy amenity for keeping parts of a meal warm while you complete other tasks, warming plates, proofing bread or slow cooking. Choose a drawer that coordinates with your cabinets for a seamless look.

3. Induction Cooktops

This one will be a matter of personal preference, but more and more home cooks are choosing induction cooktops for their kitchens instead of gas ranges. Induction cooktops allow for more precise temperature control and can convert two cooking areas into one larger one for a griddle.

4. Pot Filler

Pot fillers are adjustable spouts that sit above a cooktop to fill big pots with water. Imagine not having to haul pots of water across the room and impressing guests with a mainstay of professional kitchens. It’s definitely not a necessity, but that’s the very definition of a luxury item.

5. Coffee Bar

If you can’t live without your morning caffeine kick, then a dedicated coffee bar is a must-have in your luxury kitchen. You’ll need a top-of-the-line espresso maker and automated milk frother for a barista-quality espresso and micro-foam (that you can then enjoy on your adjoining patio). Other quality touches include a cup warmer, mug/espresso cup drawer and small refrigerator drawer for creamer and coffee beans.

6. Exotic Wood Countertops

Marble and granite are no longer the go-to for upscale kitchens. The current trend in luxury kitchen countertops is exotic wood. Choose from an array of gorgeous woods like African mahogany, Zebrawood and Teak.

7. Drawer Dishwashers

In addition to your standard dishwasher, you can install a drawer dishwasher. These are sleek enough to blend in with your other cabinetry, and are great for running a load of glasses or handling overflow from a dinner party.

8. Oven with Built-in Cooking Guide

It wouldn’t be a luxury kitchen without the latest technological advances, which this year include wall ovens and ranges with touchscreen displays that have guided kitchen tutorials. With these ovens, you can input your menu and the display will tell you what is the ideal temperature and cook time.

9. Walk-in Pantry

A custom walk-in pantry is a must-have for a luxury kitchen. Include shelving and cabinets for food storage, storage for less-used small appliances and display cabinetry for china and serving dishes.

