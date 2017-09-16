Nobis, the latest luxury boutique hotel to open in Copenhagen

Debuting in October, the Nobis Hotel Copenhagen brings a dose of contemporary glamor to the city’s former Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, a circa-1903 structure just minutes from the renowned Tivoli Gardens.

The historic building will reemerge with 77 guest rooms, each featuring high ceilings, modern Scandinavian furniture—a pleasing contrast to the structure’s classic architecture—and oversize Bardiglio marble bathrooms with large egg-shaped bathtubs.

The palatial Nobis Suite—the hotel’s most extravagant room—will welcome guests with a private dining area and exquisite views over the city. Downstairs, the Niels restaurant will blend local New Nordic fare with classical French cuisine, serving dishes that focus on seasonal ingredients from local farms in an elegant dining room.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com