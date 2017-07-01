Nobu Hospitality Opens New Hotels in London, Ibiza

Nobu Hospitality has announced the opening of its first luxury hotels in Europe: Nobu Hotels London and Ibiza. The group was founded by renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, and Hollywood producer Meir Teper.

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London is located in London’s artistic quarter. It has 148 guest rooms and suites, as well as space for special events and meetings. Also on the property is London’s newest Nobu Restaurant and Bar. The hotel is designed to reflect the area’s creative and industrial vibe, according to the company.

Located on the shores of Talamanca Bay, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay has 152 rooms and suites, two private seafront pools, and the new Nobu Restaurant Ibiza, in addition to other restaurants, a spa, and boutique shopping. According to the company, the resort was designed to reflect a relaxing luxury lifestyle, created for both families and couples.

Trevor Horwell, chief executive officer of Nobu Hospitality, said that these openings are a step in the company’s European growth, and that the company plans on announcing more locations soon.

Nobu Hospitality was named one of luxury’s 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas and was named one of the Hottest New Hotels by CNN Travel, Top North America Hotel Opening by Luxury Travel Advisor as well as given Luxury Travel Advisor’s Award of Excellence. Other Nobu Hotels are in development for Marbella, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, and Bahrain.

Courtesy Travel Agent Central