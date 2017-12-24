NOBU to open five hotels in 2018

Since its inception in 2009, owners Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, intended for Nobu Hotels to stir the hospitality industry and change the game. With seven hotels already open, 2018 is anticipated to be a phenomenal year for Nobu Hotels with five new hotel openings. Joining the portfolio next year will be Nobu Hotel Marbella, Nobu Hotel Riyadh, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Chicago and Nobu Hotel Barcelona.

Having seen tremendous recent growth spanning five continents, Nobu Hotels will have 15 hotels globally by 2020. A globally recognised brand, each of the five new hotels will exemplify what Nobu has come to stand for – a distinct place to relax and savour an experience, in an atmosphere charged with a sense of being a part of something rather extraordinary.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com