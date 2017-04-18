Off the radar luxury at the New York Auto Show

New York City is known to be the center of the universe for most things and auto shows and new car premieres are included in that group. This year’s show has a healthy mix of everything from super thrifty EV’s to the mega horsepower Dodge Demon. Even luxury is making a comeback in North America and brands have rolled out the heavy metal for New York.

With all the debuts and premieres and reveals, some models get swept up in the hoopla so we picked 2 luxury models that are a little under the radar but still extremely important to the brands that make them.

Lincoln brings out the big guns

There is no better city than a big city to reveal your biggest product. The Lincoln Navigator came to market in 1998 and was one of the early definers of the luxury full size SUV class. Essentially, a Ford Expedition swathed in leather, The Navigator was touted for it’s large and spacious cabin and top notch towing ability derived from those powerful Ford truck engines.

Over the last few years, dated design and technology has caused The Navigator to lose a few pegs on the luxury food chain as its main competitor, Cadillac’s Escalade continues to evolve in both design and technology making it the dominate player in the category and in the hearts of rappers. But as most ‘car people’ know, Lincoln has been on an upswing with new designs and a bongo playing spokesperson. That new wave of energy has finally swept up to Lincoln’s SUV flagship.

The big news is under the hood as the Navigator loses 2 cylinders but gains ponies and efficiency via a new 3.5L twin-turbo V6. 450 horsepower connected to the road via Ford’s new 10 speed automatic could make this land yacht the new tow king in the class. Official numbers from the company should be revealed soon.

Lincoln’s upscale interior treatment is everywhere in this big truck and the driver and passenger surrounded by the latest in infotainment technology and opulent features and finishes.

The Escalade may have a real contender on its hand especially if Navigator owners can tow bigger boats. No pricing but look for the Navigator to become available near the end of 2017,

More space, more people and still goes fast

Porsche didn’t reveal anything new in New York but some models made their actual North American debuts at the show. One of our favorites, The Panamera grows in model size as well as actual size. The Sport Turismo is a wagon-ized version of the Panamera with a lengthened roof-line and wider stance.

The larger proportions results in actual 3 across seating in the back and that extra person can now bring a bag with the cargo capacity increased to 49 cubic feet with the seats folded flat. Owner’s that want the the wagon but not the 5th passenger can opt for 2 buckets in the back.

Porsche will offer the Sport Turismo in a variety of power-train and drive configurations including Plug-In, All Wheel Drive and Turbo versions.

Deliveries will begin in the last quarter of 2017 and trips to Home Depot, Costco and Whole Foods will be fun again!

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media