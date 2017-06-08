Off to the races: Huntsman’s style advice

With Ascot just over a month away, the height of the jump season and the English racing calendar nears. It is time to don your tweeds (preferably Huntsman!)

Huntsman have always had a natural affinity with the legendary horse racing event Ascot; given both the meeting’s very British nature, and its reputation as a showcase for racegoers’ sartorial flair. Previous years have seen Huntsman gracing the noblest enclosures, dressing a list of highly regarded names – from Gregory Peck to Sir Warren, the Queen’s Racing manager.

With roots in the equestrian world since 1849, Huntsman’s early designs began marrying equestrian wear with bespoke tailoring leading to their highly distinguishable House silhouette. It seemed only fair for Huntsman to share their top style tips for this year’s jump season from Head Cutters, Campbell Carey & Dario Carnera.



Don’t let practicality compromise style – keeping up with the British climate is essential but there’s no need to let that impact your look. Huntsman’s Machir Jacket (pictured above) is a perfect piece to help you achieve this – the medium weight tweed isn’t too bulky yet remains warm if it happen to be a cooler day. The bellows pockets allow room for scarves, gloves (and of course your Racing Post). The subtle tab collar also ensures the wind is kept out.

Tweed at Cheltenham is a must – The Huntsman Tweeds come into their own for jump season, being comfortable and practical whilst also looking the part of a quintessentially British Gent. The bolder the better! Huntsman’s Pink House Tweed is the perfect embodiment of bold style.

Finally, your look won’t be complete without a tweed cap – Huntsman holds two styles: an 8-piece Baker Boy and traditional Flat cap – the perfect complement to a tweed three piece. For something different, Huntman’s Gregory Peck Houndstooth Cashmere Flat cap is the perfect accessory (and useful for taking your winnings home!)

Should you be attending the Royal Enclosure or looking for something more formal, the Savile Row bespoke tailors also offer their ready-to-wear Morning Wear – contoured and cut to present a memorably sophisticated finish, fit for the occasion. Regardless of your style or occasion, Huntsman have a dynamic, quality cloth to match. Designed to fit like a glove, with all the details essential for a bespoke look.

