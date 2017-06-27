SPECIAL FEATURE: Omega 3 Fatty Acids, One Supplement To Upgrade Your Luxury Lifestyle

Most people understand how to have a balanced diet and eat clean when they want to be healthy. Although you may avoid processed or fried food to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you may be neglecting essential nutrients or vitamins that are needed to boost your immunity. Omega 3 fatty acids are crucial to your diet and can be found in a variety of foods. By consuming the fatty acids, you can take advantage of their many benefits.

Lower Levels of Depression

According to authoritynutrition.com, individuals who consume omega 3 regularly have a lower risk of depression without dangerous side effects. Studies have shown that taking cod liver oil can reduce the risk of depression by 30 percent. The brain is made up of 60 percent of fat, which allows the brain cell membranes and brain intercellular nerve connections to also rebuild over time when omega 3 is consumed. The fatty acids are also known to improve other types of brain disorders like Alzheimer’s and ADHD over time.

Improve Sleep

One of the main omega 3 benefits is that it can improve sleep, which will lead to more cognitive function. The fats can increase the production of melatonin in the brain, which makes it easier to fall asleep naturally without relying on medications. It can also improve the quality and length of sleep for both children and adults.

Improve the Quality of Your Skin

There is a long list of skin disorders that are common among children and adults, which includes acne, eczema, and dry skin. Omega 3 fats are effective at managing oil production in the skin and preventing premature aging with fine lines and wrinkles that can develop. It can also reduce the risk of hyperkeratinization of hair follicles, which are known as small red bumps that commonly develop on the upper arms.

For teenagers, it can even prevent acne by reducing the amount of oil that is produced in the body.

Increase Your Bone and Joint Health

Arthritis commonly develops in older adults due to bone loss that can occur over time. One of the top omega 3 benefits is that it can alleviate the discomfort and pain that is associated with arthritis. You’ll have an easier time gripping different items or objects with your hands and can improve your mobility due to decreased pain levels.

Boost Your Heart Health

Omega 3 that is found in different types of fish can benefit your heart by reducing your blood pressure, decreasing blood clot formation, and reducing triglycerides in the body, according to draxe.com. It is also known to normalize heart rhythms and reduce overall inflammation, which can increase your lifespan.

Experts recommend consuming fish two times each week, which will reduce your risk of a stroke by 50 percent.

Improve Eye Health

You can improve your vision with the fatty acids because it’s a structural component of the retina of the eye and the brain. Vision problems are known to develop when you don’t obtain enough DHA in your diet. You’ll also reduce your risk of macular degeneration that can begin to occur as you get older.

Promote Brain Health

One of the main omega 3 benefits is its ability to promote brain health during pregnancy and early life. Infants who are fed a diet that has a high level of DHA are known to have better eyesight and higher intelligence. They’re less prone to behavioral problems and can also have a decreased risk of development delay. They can have better communication and skills with a reduced risk of ADHD, cerebral palsy, and autism.

Prevent Cancer

When you want to reduce your risk of developing cancer, you’ll want to consume two to three servings of seafood each week due to its ability to suppress inflammation, which can lead to cancer. Eat foods that include salmon, tuna, and shrimp to obtain the fat. It can also reduce the risk of death for those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Those who are diagnosed with colon, breast, or prostate cancer can also cause the disease to progress at a slower rate while also reducing the risk of developing cancer.

