OMEGA launches the Seamaster Diver 300M Commander’s Watch to celebrate Bond

At a special event in London on Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker OMEGA unveiled a new timepiece that celebrates the rank and regalia of James Bond. Known as the Seamaster Diver 300M “Commander’s Watch” Limited Edition, OMEGA President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann revealed the watch alongside Bond film Producer Michael G. Wilson.

To bring the occasion to life, OMEGA transported guests by boat along the River Thames to arrive at the Tate Britain. The MC for the evening, Samantha Bond, then introduced Raynald Aeschlimann, who spoke to guests about the new watch and said, “James Bond is a character with a lot of depth and intrigue. We were fascinated by his connection to the Royal Navy, which is an organisation that OMEGA also has history with, and we wanted to pay tribute to his rank as Commander.”

2017 marks three noteworthy anniversaries for Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios’ (MGM) Bond franchise including: the 50th anniversary of “You Only Live Twice”; the 40th anniversary of “The Spy Who Loved Me”; and the 20th anniversary of “Tomorrow Never Dies.” In each of these films, James Bond can be seen wearing his official military uniform.

To celebrate these anniversaries, OMEGA created a unique watch design inspired by the red, white and blue colours of the Royal Navy as well as the Commander’s insignia itself.

OMEGA has been the choice of James Bond since 1995, when the spy first wore a Seamaster watch in the film “GoldenEye”. Since then, the character and OMEGA have shared every on-screen adventure together.

About the watch: Cased in stainless steel, the “Commander’s Watch” follows the Royal Navy’s ensign colours with a polished white ceramic dial, facetted blue skeleton hour-minute hands and a varnished red seconds hand with a “007” gun logo counterweight. The see-through caseback reveals a rotor with the Royal Navy’s Commander rank insignia. The watch is presented on a 5-stripe blue, red & grey polyamide NATO Strap, with an additional metal bracelet, and is powered by the exclusive OMEGA Calibre 2507. The stainless steel version is limited to 7,007 pieces. Additionally, the Commander’s Watch also comes in an 18K yellow gold model, limited to just seven pieces.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com