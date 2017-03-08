One Kensington Gardens: Central London Living at its Finest

Pastor Real Estate is in the prestigious position of being able to offer two beautiful apartments to rent in One Kensington Gardens, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as neighbours. While famed novelist Samuel Johnson recognised that ‘there is in London all that life can afford,’ he neglected to acknowledge the allure of the One Kensington Gardens development – prime London real estate that complements indulgent urban living with a scenic, leafy location. Pastor Real Estate have recently released two opportunities to rent a luxury lifestyle in the modern and stylish complex.

The One Kensington Gardens Development

Overlooking Kensington Palace and its Gardens in the heart of London’s most sought after borough, the two contemporary apartments benefit from superb styling, a close proximity to Kensington High Street and some of London’s best attractions, and excellent transport links. Moreover, the lavish complex provides residents and guests with access to a selection of luxurious amenities that stand to enhance their standard of living: 24-hour dedicated concierge, valet service and secure underground parking, 25m swimming pool, private health and fitness centre, sauna and steam room, and private treatment rooms.

Property One – Two Bedrooms – 149m2

The first of two properties is nothing short of spectacular. A spacious duplex, the property is finished to an exceptional standard and benefits from underfloor heating, a cooling system, magnificent marble-tiled bathrooms, a high-tech fitted kitchen with all appliances and solid wooden flooring throughout the main rooms. Chic furnishings and a contemporary sense of simplicity lend a stylish feel to the desirable property. Entry on the raised ground floor leads to a grand entrance hall, an airy reception room with high ceilings and large windows, an eat-in Bulthaup fitted kitchen with Gaggenau & Meile appliances, and a guest cloakroom. Stairs lead to a master bedroom, which enjoys excellent storage spaces and an amazing en-suite bathroom. The second double bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room and a private patio. A utility room broadens the property’s conveniences.

Property Two – Two Bedrooms – 157m2

A residential marvel, the second property is equally as remarkable in its prestige. The stunning duplex apartment comprises two well-proportioned bedrooms, each with an en suite shower room; a large reception room; a utility room; a guest cloakroom; and a kitchen with a balcony. Slightly larger in surface area, the prime piece of London real estate also enjoys the indulgent amenities on offer at One Kensington Gardens. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this property, and no expense has been spared in its decoration.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

One of only a handful of settlements with royal patronage in the United Kingdom, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has enjoyed an illustrious reputation for decades. The red-bricked facades of lofty bourgeois properties characterise the popular borough, which has long attracted an affluent population. The local high street offers visitors a wonderful choice of shops, restaurants and boutiques. Kensington’s proximity to the Circle & District line enables easy access to the rest of London and beyond.

To enquire about either of the properties at One Kensington Gardens, contact lettings@pastor-realestate.com or visit www.pastor-realestate.com

