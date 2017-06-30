The Big Apple has done it again! New York City has built a world class tourist destination on what was the rubble of the 9/11 tragedy. With a height of 1,776 feet, One World Trade Center heralds the freedom that we celebrate every 4th of July since 1776.

Besides being a towering reminder of the phoenix rising out of the ashes, the building tells the story of New York City and of our nation. Atop One World Trade Center–using the latest technology–this visually stunning One World Observatory reminds us of the indomitable spirit that has built our country.

Nothing can top the 360 degree views of the city and its surrounding water and land masses. Besides the views several other aspects of the observatory are noteworthy. The round digital framed presentation stage is used by the One World Observatory Ambassadors in their presentations of various aspects of New York City itself–from its history to its current culture and cuisine. This stage is a compelling tour de force.

As is often whispered in the brief 45-second elevator ride that it takes to descend, visitors note that the visit was “worth every penny.” Save your spare change and take in the splendid view of New York City spread out below you—from the heights of “the city that never sleeps” and keeps on reinventing itself.

The viewing experience makes you realize THIS is your kind of town! And the One World Observatory makes the viewing even more spectacular.