Our top 5 hotel picks in Dubai

The annual Dubai traveler would know that every year the landscape changes. New buildings invite new hotels that change standards. Hotels that were leading the industry just three years ago have fallen behind new players. We thus make it a point to annually visit this top holiday and business destination. During our trip last week, we sampled at least ten hotels, and have come up with our top five (in no specific order).

For couples: Taj Dubai

We would recommend the Taj Dubai for a young couple looking to quickly see the sights of Dubai. Not only does the hotel face the Burj Khalifa, a fantastic view to wake up to, but its close proximately to Dubai Mall gives easy access to the city’s largest shopping destination. The breakfast buffet is extravagant and includes dishes from all over the world. Finally, the Billionaire Club, one of the best in Dubai, is just downstairs.

For business: The Oberoi Dubai

The Oberoi Dubai is perfect for the business travel. The service is the best in the city. They wrapped our chargers with bands, placed bookmarks in our books and brought us popcorn when we asked for a DVD player. The gym and pool are also fantastic, offering a relaxing escape from meetings. Lastly, its location in Business Bay makes it very convenient.

For families: The Kempinski Mall of the Emirates

The Kempinski is a Dubai staple. Although it has been around for a while, it recently received a full renovation. It’s great for a family that wants to take advantage of the mall and adjoined indoor ski slope. The Chalet Suites offers a view directly of the slope. The three-bedroom room comes with a living and dining room, a cozy chalet atmosphere, and Hermes products. The hotel is an easy choice for the whole family.

For beach lovers: Four Seasons Dubai Resort, Jumeirah Beach

The Four Seasons Hotel holds strong in this category. The beach is beautiful and white. Not many Dubai beaches have an unrestricted view of the horizon view construction of islands becoming extremely popular. The Four Seasons is still intact. Go for the two beautiful pools, and spa as well. Not to mention, they might have the best restaurant selection in Dubai – Coya, Nusr-Et, Jean Georges Kitchen, Henricks Bar, etc.

For wedding planners: St Regis

The St Regis is beautiful. Beautiful. This new property neighbors two other hotels and is very centrally located. But it might as well be the far off Royal Palace- marble staircases, huge paintings, and exquisite service. Definitely a venue to check out.

By Sangeeta Sadarangani, Founder and Owner of Crossing Travel. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

