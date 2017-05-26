Park Hyatt to open in Los Angeles in 2019

Oceanwide Plaza, the first North American development by prominent international developer Oceanwide Holdings, is set to become one of the most significant mixed-use developments in the history of downtown Los Angeles. Oceanwide Plaza will encompass a variety of lifestyle offerings including a new five-star Park Hyatt hotel, a collection of curated retailers and restaurants and a refined residential offering bringing a new level of sophistication to L.A.’s sports and entertainment district.

Located directly adjacent to the Staples Center and L.A. Live, Oceanwide Plaza will comprise three residential and hotel towers along with a seven-story lifestyle podium anchored by an approximately 166,000-square-foot open-air galleria creating a vibrant new shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Nearly 700 feet of ribbon-shaped LED signage along Figueroa Street will wrap the generous lifestyle center as the character-defining hallmark of Oceanwide Plaza, greeting local guests and travelers from all over the world.

Park Hyatt Los Angeles will be the sixth U.S. location for the luxury global hotel brand. The 184-room hotel, including 34 suites, will feature a sophisticated character courtesy of acclaimed international design firm Studio Munge. The Park Hyatt brand’s signature approach to service and masterful attention to detail, along with its strategically chosen location within Oceanwide Plaza will offer a personalized experience yet to be seen in Los Angeles.

“The Los Angeles market has seen unprecedented growth over the last several years, and we know it is a destination where our guests are traveling,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of real estate and development for the Americas, Hyatt. “We are thrilled to be bringing the Park Hyatt brand to this critical market and placing it in an ideal location within Oceanwide Plaza.”

