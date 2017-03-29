Patek Philippe unveils new watches for Baselworld 2017

As Geneva’s oldest family-owned watch manufacturer, Patek Philippe represents tradition at its most dynamic. With achievements at the cutting edge of innovation, the brand is also constantly pushing frontiers.

Take for instance the new Patek Philippe self-winding watch with a contemporary “vintage” style. It is inspired by the exhibits in the Patek Philippe Museum dating back to the 1940s and 50s.

At its heart is a newly developed Calibre 324 that offers double apertures for the day/month and an analog date.

The 40mm white gold case looks elegant and it is also water resistant to 30m.

The alligator strap with square scales and a fold-over clasp is hand-stitched, and comes in a shiny chocolate brown colour.

The interchangeable full and sapphire-crystal case back further completes the gorgeous look.

Some of the other standout watches to look out for from Patek Philippe at Baselworld 2017 includes the Reference 7130 Ladies’ World Time and Reference 5960/1 Self-winding Flyback Chronograph.

The one for women is able to indicate all 24 time zones on the dial.

Housed in a stunning white-gold case with a grey-blue hand-guilloched dial centre, it has a delicate nuance illuminated by the sparkle of diamonds.

Gents how-ever, will be thrilled with the new chronograph model. It unites two extremely popular Patek Philippe complications and now features a bold ebony black opaline dial.

The face highlights the personality and uniqueness of this model with three apertures arranged along an arc for the day, date, and month as well as a chronograph monocounter at 6 o’clock.

By Bervin Cheong Courtney Star2.com