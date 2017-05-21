Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo presents 43 Watches and Encounters by Laurent Picciotto

GENEVA – 20 MAY 2017 – Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to present highlights from the Laurent Picciotto Collection of Contemporary Watches, to be offered in the Hong Kong Watch Auction: FOUR on 30 May 2017. A pioneer of contemporary watchmaking, Laurent Picciotto’s unique collection encompasses 43 watches & encounters including masterworks by Richard Mille, Urwerk, De Bethune, MB&F, Girard-Perregaux, Audemars Piguet, Hublot and HYT. An embodiment of his lifelong passion for contemporary watches, and the distinct watches that crossed his path, the collection showcases limited editions and one off pieces from the leading manufacturers of contemporary watchmaking.

Aurel Bacs, Senior Consultant Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo states: “ Laurent Picciotto is cool, and so is his watch collection, it is a perfect mirror of his personality. There are people who simply purchase watches and there are consumers, but Laurent always had an encounter, relationship or story as the starting point before adding a watch to his collection. This is why this watch collection is so unique, each watch is telling us a personal and fascinating story.”

Highlights from Laurent Picciotto Collection of Contemporary Watches

Laurent Picciotto is a renowned Parisian retailer who has been a driving force behind the rise of contemporary watchmaking for the last 30 years. As the proprietor of Chronopassion, which first opened for business in 1988 as a Gerald Genta boutique, he has since represented leading contemporary watchmakers and was one of the original founders of Richard Mille. Demonstrating his visionary leadership, Picciotto opened the first Audemars Piguet Boutique in 1997 and the first Hublot Boutique in 2007. A champion of independent watchmakers in the new millennium, Laurent Picciotto lent his support during the inception of leading brands including MB&F, Urwerk, and HYT, which in turn allowed him to add unique pieces to his personal collection..

Richard Mille

Founded in 1999, Richard Mille watches have garnered a cult-like following since the brand’s inception, with collectors increasingly favoring the watchmaker’s complex movements and technical innovations. Basing its design DNA on its tonneau-shaped barrel case, Richard Mille’s brand identity is founded upon three crucial elements. Firstly, the brand showcases the best in technical innovations. Secondly, it harnesses the best of artistry and architecture. Finally, it draws inspiration from the culture of fine watchmaking with hand finishing. Partnering with sports champions, the firm continually pushes the boundaries and limitations of watchmaking, catering each design to the ambassador’s line of work.

