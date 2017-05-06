Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo presents Hong Kong Watch Auction: FOUR

Featuring a Stellar Selection of Rare and Exceptional Collector Timepieces including 43 Watches & Encounters from the Laurent Picciotto Collection of Contemporary Watches

HONG KONG – 28 APRIL 2017 – Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to announce the Hong Kong Watch Auction: FOUR at the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong on 30 May 2017. Following a record-breaking year of international auctions, during which the firm established global watch market leadership, Phillips is proud to present the finest collectable timepieces in Hong Kong this season, including 43 watches & encounters from the Laurent Picciotto Collection of Contemporary Watches. The sale comprises over 350 exceptional collector timepieces, a curated selection of the finest vintage and contemporary masterpieces by the world’s most sought-after brands, as well as historical masterpieces which have never been offered at auction. The sale is expected to realise in excess of HKD 100 million.

Sam Hines, International Head of Watches and Deputy Chairman of Asia: “Following a record-breaking season that began in Geneva, we are proud to once again present our pioneering format comprising a wide variety of exceptional wristwatches, pocket watches, clocks and jewelled watches by the most renowned watchmakers in the world. The sale is led by a very rare stainless steel chronograph wristwatch, reference 530, by Patek Philippe, consigned by an important collector and reappearing on the auction market after 15 years. Collectible contemporary pieces include a limited edition reference 3670 chronograph wristwatch by Patek Phillipe; an openface, cloisonné enamel pocket watch with enamel miniature painted by Suzanne Rohr, widely considered as the last master enameller of this generation. In addition to these rare timepieces, the sale features the debut of a wristwatch made for the Sultanate of Oman by Rolex, and a fine selection of the most sought-after pieces by prestigious independent watchmakers including F. P. Journe, Richard Mille and MB&F. We are equally thrilled to announce the sale of 43 watches coming from the collection of Laurent Picciotto. The collection includes masterpieces by Richard Mille, Urwerk, De Bethune, MB&F, Girard-Perregaux, Audemars Piguet, Hublot and HYT. Each of the watches is accompanied by a wide variety of accessories including a guitar, speakers, travel bags, tee shirts, windbreakers, a flight jacket, books and various brand memorabilia.”

