Phuket International Boat Show 2017 highlights Thailand’s marine and luxury lifestyle offerings

Held 5th to 8th January, 2017 during Phuket’s peak season when villa owners, jet-setters and the wealthy elite are enjoying the island’s famed luxury lifestyle, more than 120 marine businesses and luxury brands from around the globe are represented at the annual event – a fixture on the global marine industry calendar.

PHUKET, Thailand – ‘Asia’s favourite boat show‘, the Phuket International Boat Show presented by Thailand Elite, started on 5 January at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina. Held 5th to 8th January, 2017 during Phuket’s peak season when villa owners, jet-setters and the wealthy elite are enjoying the island’s famed luxury lifestyle, more than 120 marine businesses and luxury brands from around the globe are represented at the annual event – a fixture on the global marine industry calendar.

Positioning Phuket as the marine and lifestyle hub of Asia, the annual Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) is set to exceed all expectations in this, its 14th year.

“We have an excellent line-up of boats in-the-water and represented at the show, including many top global brands. Interesting this year is the increase in the number of sail boats on display, in particular multihulls,” commented Mr. Andy Dowden, Managing Director of Andaman Marine Consultants, organiser of the Phuket International Boat Show.

“Following the reduction in duties and taxes on international boats from more than 200% to zero in 2004, Phuket has become the home base of choice for regional boat owners. The island today welcomes more than 2,000 yachts a year and is a 10 Billion Baht-a-year industry, and through PIMEX and the business it generates at show and post show, we expect to contribute more than 6 Billion Baht to the island’s economy.”

Known for it’s large in-water display of top international boat brands, this year excels with 40 boats in-the-water, and most of the top international sail and power boat brands represented, including Admiral, Airship RIBs, Axopar, Azimut, Beneteau, Corsair Marine, Fairline, Fleming, Fontaine Pajot, Galeon, Gulf Craft, Hanse, Jeaneau, Lagoon, Mag Bay, Majesty Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts, Moody, Prestige, Princess Yachts, San Lorenzo and Sunseeker, just to name a few. These are joined by models from local builders Cholamark Boat and Sunnav.

Leading dealerships Simpson Marine and Boat Lagoon Yachting have the largest in-water footprint and are joined by displays from Northrop and Johnson, Derani Yachts, Go Boating Thailand, MGC Marine, Multihull Solutions, South East Asia Yacht Sales and Services, and Asia Marine.

Onshore highlights include a large selection of brokerage yachts, premium properties, luxury cars, super bikes from Harley Davison, as well as exclusive membership offerings from Thailand Elite. A comprehensive array of marine products and services including engine suppliers, chandlery, Seabob, paddle boards, yacht charter, marine tours, Rip Curl and more round out an exciting PIMEX 2017 line-up.

“The signs are strong for a good show this year. Following an extensive national and international marketing campaign we are expecting thousands of visitors to enjoy the quality exhibitor line-up and unique waterfront atmosphere of Royal Phuket Marina over the four day show, including potential buyers flying in from key markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Russia and also Bangkok,” added Dowden.

By Angelos Restanis Courtesy Travel Daily News