Planning Your First Rock Climbing Trip: The Ultimate Checklist

First and foremost, you want to make sure that you have a solid understanding of the various climbing methods you may face on your trip and be sure to plan ahead and preform an ample amount of training to prepare yourself for the trip. Every climbing method demands something different, from body strength and stamina to equipment and style, so it’s vital to fully develop your skill set, train consistently and never forget to watch and learn.

As your first rock climbing expedition approaches you should start to prepare early and gather together all the necessary gear and equipment required for your particular trip. The lists below serve as a helpful outline of gear you absolutely need, along with some stuff you should highly consider.

Preparation

If you’re not properly prepared for your first rock climbing trip, planning it can seem overwhelming and stressful. Give yourself ample amount of time to get comfortable with any new gear, new climbing styles and new climbing partners. The more comfortable you are, the more prepared you will feel and the more clean you will climb.

Training

Bouldering

Top Roping

Lead Climbing

Assemble a Team

Partners You Trust

Skill Level and Experience

Find Your Climb

Locate a Climb

Plan Your Climbing Route

Plan a Backup Route (in case of adverse conditions)

Packing List

Plan ahead and use a packing list in order to prevent your trip from becoming needlessly stressful or overly exorbitant. Identify the essential climbing equipment, important personal necessities and required camping gear that will meet the criteria of your trip. Be sure to look at the trip from every angle so you don’t grab too few or too many of a particular item.

Ask yourself these helpful questions, how many people are coming? What will the weather be like while you’re there? Will there be nearby sporting outlets or stores with climbing gear for an unanticipated, worse case scenario? What type of climbing will you be doing (every style requires different equipment and in different quantities)? These answers will help refine your packing list down to the essentials so you can reduce needless spending while on the road and keep your eye on the prize.

Climbing Gear

Rope

Belay and Rappel Device

Quickdraws

Carabiners – Locking and Non-locking

Runners – Singles and Doubles

Chalk Bag

Rope Bag

Personal Gear

Helmet

Rock Shoes

Harness (more than one)

Route guidebook

Daypack and/or Gear Duffel

Belay and Rappel Gloves

Hand Tape

Permits

Sunglasses

Wicking T-shirt

Shorts, pants, tights

Gear For Camp

Sleeping Bag

Tent

Food – On the go snacks are handy, like energy bars, gels and trail mix.

Water and Water Purifier

Skin-shielding items (hat and sunscreen)

Insulation – Bring along a warm vest or jacket and durable, insulated pants and gloves.

Rainwear – Depending on the length of your trip and the weather conditions, it’s better to be safe than sorry and pack durable outdoor clothing, like Sitka, that’s specifically designed for life in the backcountry.

First Aid Kit

Two-way Radios

Headlamp

Map

Knife

Now that you’ve planned out your trip and loaded up your supplies, you can relax and have fun without having to worry. By preparing for less-than-ideal conditions you can avoid unnecessary stress and eliminate distractions — like missing gear or needing to take a quick and costly trip into town — and instead focus on a clean climb and having a fun camping trip.

