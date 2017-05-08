Pop the Cork for the Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival

Ask any self-professed foodie to list the top festivals on the culinary scene. The answer is sure to include the Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival.

Not only is this iconic location, Pebble Beach, a crowd pleaser, but the breadth and depth of culinary and viticulture mastery offered–showcased for three nights and four days– is staggering.

The Festival includes such luminaries as Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Ming Tsai, Nancy Silverton and Dean Fearing, Tyler Florence—to name just a few. In addition, over 100 renowned chefs and over 250 distinguished winemakers gather together to make the 10th Anniversary Celebration of food and wine unforgettable.

Sponsored by Food and Wine Magazine and organized by Coastal Luxury Management and its founder David Bernahl, you can always count on an over–the-top weekend, where they “pull out all the stops” at the Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival.

With a wide-ranging selection of lunches, dinners, seminars, and demonstrations on offer, one of the best ways to “get the festival” is to attend one of the “Lexus Grand Tastings,” which are offered on Saturday and Sunday. The Grand Tasting format allows you to sip and savor a wide variety of food and wine at this all-inclusive event.

Each day at the Grand Tasting 30 different chefs feature their best dishes with a selection of over 250 wines, brews and cocktails to pair with the food offerings. Also included are lifestyle booths, interactive demos and the opportunity to chat with the culinary super stars on site. You can even post your favorite “pics,” as you stroll the spacious Pebble Beach Equestrian Center tent and decide on your next nibble or sip.

Some favorites included the “Hudson Valley Foie Gras & Scallop Nitsume Yuze Watercress,” prepared by Chef Michael Gignot. Another stand out item was the “Classic Lobster Roll” at the Lexus Booth presented by South Florida Chef Michelle Bernstein.

These Grand Tasting events are an efficient way to satisfy your culinary curiosity about the many aspects of the Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival.

If this year’s Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival sounds sensational, stay tuned for next year. Better yet, be there.

Diane Sukiennik and Michael Reiss Courtesy www.foodandwineaccess.com “Photos by Michael Reiss”