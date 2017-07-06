Porsche builds new car that’s faster than the car it replaced

Porsche has finally taken the cover off of its new 991-based 911 GT2 RS.

The highly anticipated car first appeared during the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 press conference earlier this month, where we learned it will serve as the cover car for Forza Motorsport 7. But strangely, Porsche never really acknowledged that as a debut, keeping details about the car under wraps until today. It even went so far as to keep it under a cover at the Goodwood Festival of Speed prior to its debut – as if no one had seen or heard of it by now.

As the fastest and most powerful street-legal 911 ever produced, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS produces 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine and tips the scales at 3,241 pounds (1,470 kilograms) with a full tank of fuel. The result is a zero-to-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h). As previously reported, the powerplant is paired to a seven-speed PDK transmission.

The model will feature an optional Weissach Package that sheds another 40 lbs of weight by including magnesium wheels and numerous elements made of carbon fiber like the roof and anti-roll bars. It will tack an extra $31,000 onto the asking price – not that the limited number of lucky buyers will be too concerned about pricing.

If you thought the exterior was extreme, prepare yourself for the cabin. Featuring flashes of red Alcantara, black leather, and carbon fiber trim pieces, it’s quite the site to behold. The optional Chrono Package expands the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) functions to include a performance display, which can be used to save and evaluate lap times.