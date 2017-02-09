Porsche changes gears into history with new ranking series

German automaker Porsche is becoming its own content creator through an online series that ranks various brand vehicles for different categories.

Porsche Top 5 series is a new online video show that features five different Porsche cars that fit within the topic perimeters for the episode. The first episode, “Rare Porsche Factory Models,” dives into unique and rare models housed inside the Porsche warehouse.

“Porsche has a long-standing reputation in motorsport and sports cars standing over half a century, it’s through this tradition and heritage that it connects with its core customer base that are incredibly passionate about the brand,” said Brett Levine, automobile consultant at Driveanything.com.

Porsche history

Dieter Landenberger, manager of the automaker’s Historical Archives, walks viewers through the top five rare factory models from Porsche in the first video of the series. Starting off with a vintage Porsche pulling up in the dark, Porsche’s video reveals its warehouse once the lights come on and various vehicles are shown with a cover.

The camera pans the warehouse as Mr. Landenberger walks through. A narrator discusses Porsche’s roots as a racing car and displays the Porsche 911 Turbo S, ranked number five on the list.

Only 86 of the vehicles were made, and it was the brand’s first serious production vehicle.

As Porsche’s number four spot, the Porsche 924 Carrera is revealed. The narrator explains the car was created in 1981 for private racing and only 50 were put into production.

For number three, Porsche chose the 911 GT1. A translator for Mr. Landenberger, who is speaking to the camera in German, explains that the GT1 was a racing car, but was also road ready.

Only 21 of the GT1 vehicles were built.

The 1984 SC/RS Porsche,which was developed exclusively for rally, comes in at number two. At the top spot of Porsche’s list, the America Roadster was only manufactured 16 times.

Porsche’s new Top 5 video

Porsche campaigns

In another recent campaign, Porsche demonstrated how difficult it is for its motorsport drivers to contain their excitement for the brand and its team.

Made to promote Porsche’s upcoming races, the automaker celebrated its team spirit and the sheer glee of winning a motorsport event with help from actor and team member Patrick Dempsey. A fan of the brand since childhood, Porsche signed Mr. Dempsey as an active member of the motorsport team in 2013 (see more).

The German automaker also showed consumers the only reason its drivers are ever late.

Another video starring professional driver Mark Webber showed the driver in the 919 Hybrid track car as well as the 718 Boxster road vehicle. Equating the two vehicles helped unify Porsche’s image, depicting it as a brand whose concerns for performance are unchanged regardless of whether a vehicle is for the racetrack or the road (see more).

“Porsche knows exactly who and how to target their loyal customers, as well as those new ones and they are trying to branch out to,” Mr. Levine said. “It is through their storied past they can resonate with both old and new customers alike.”

By Courtesy Luxury Daily