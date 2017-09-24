Porsche Design Penned This Sixteen Million Dollar Yacht

Studio F.A Porsche, formerly known as Porsche Design Studio, has put its stamp on Dynamiq’s latest superyacht.



The Monegasque company was the first shipyard to reach out to the pens at Porsche for help designing one of their superyachts, the GTT 115, and the design is unabashedly Porsche.

“Taking the spirit of high-performance sportscar styling to the high seas, the Dynamiq GTT 115 is designed to appeal to car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and our philosophy of intelligent performance,” said Roland Heiler, CEO of Studio F. A. Porsche.

Dynamiq says the exterior was created with exclusive Porsche DNA, featuring elements “targa-style mullions” which were inspired by the Mission E, while the yacht will be offered with Porsche paint options Carrera White, Rhodium Silver, Chalk, and Monte Carlo Blue, among others. Deck cushions and interior upholstery will feature the same houndstooth pattern found in the Porsche 911 R.

Continuing with the car theme, all the glass on the yacht is supplied by Isoclima, an Italian company that provides glass to Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes and BMW.

The 115-foot yacht is propelled by a pair of 1,650hp MAN V12 diesel engines hooked to Fortjes pod-drives, along with three variable-speed generators which allow for a top speed of 21 knots and a maximum cruising range of 3,400 nautical miles. There’s even an optional hybrid drive system which uses the generators to power two compact 20 kW electric motors which the company says will “allow the yacht to reach 6 knots in complete silence for an unlimited period of time.”

Sevan examples have already been built for prospective clients, while the GTT 115 Superyacht will make its first public appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show next week. If you really want to lose your mind, head over to Dynamiq’s automotive-style yacht configurator and see how high you can jack the price.

Courtesy Luxury4Play