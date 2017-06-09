Porsche Introduces the Most Powerful 911 Turbo S Ever

The 607-horsepower sports car will be limited to 500 units worldwide.

Power still comes from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, but performance has been bumped by 27 hp to make it the most powerful 911 Turbo S ever. Maximum torque is 553 pound-feet of torque, allowing the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series to go zero-to-60 mph in 2.8 seconds (0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds). The special model comes standard with 20-inch, center-lock wheels painted in black, further accented with highlights finished in Golden Yellow Metallic. Porsche says the highlights were applied using a new laser technology.

For the first time ever, the brake calipers on the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system are available in black with the Porsche logo in Golden Yellow Metallic. Included as standard on the Exclusive Series are Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Sport Chrono package. Further improving handling and stability are rear-axle steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).

Not surprisingly, the exterior also features the Golden Yellow Metallic finish, contrasted by various carbon fiber components, including the front trunk lid, roof, and side skirts. Helping accentuate the roof and front trunk lid are two carbon-weave strips. The rear end also sees some changes, with a rear spoiler from the Turbo Aerokit, a new rear fascia, and an exhaust system with the twin exhaust tips finished in black. Buyers can choose another color if Golden Yellow Metallic isn’t their thing.

As you can guess, the interior also has Golden Yellow accents, with the seams and the Turbo S lettering stitched into the headrests finished in Golden Yellow. The roof lining is made of Alcantara and has a Golden Yellow double-stripe look, while fine copper thread has been integrated into the trim strips of the carbon fiber interior package. To commemorate the special edition model, there’s also a plate featuring the limited-edition number on the passenger’s side.

Pricing in the U.S. will start from $257,500 excluding destination, while in Canada it will be priced from $293,800. Buyers can also add on a Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series watch, although pricing for the timepiece is currently unavailable. Lastly, there’s a five-piece luggage set for $6,324 (Canadian pricing not announced).

Courtesy Luxury4Play