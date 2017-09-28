Porsche’s 680 HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is Now Available as a Wagon

You can now buy Porsche’s 680 horsepower Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in Spot Turismo wagon form.

The Panamera Sport Turismo was already offered in 550 horsepower Turbo guise, but prior to now, you could only order 680 horsepower Turbo S E-Hybrid as a sedan. With the addition of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the Panamera’s most powerful powertrain can be had with the roomier body style.

Like the sedan, the Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo features a 550 hp 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 accompanied by a 136 hp electric motor for a total system output of 680 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from 0-60 mph takes 3.2 seconds and the top speed sits at 192 mph.

Standard equipment on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo includes carbon ceramic brakes, dynamic chassis control, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, Power Steering Plys and the Sport Chrono package. There’s also 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, adaptive aero and three-chamber air suspension with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management control system.

The super-wagon has been priced from $189,450 in the U.S. including destination. It’s expected to arrive at Porsche dealerships starting next spring.

Courtesy Luxury4Play