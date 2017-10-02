Porsches are Better Than Lamborghinis

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has broken the production car lap record at the Nurburgring, with Porsche test driver Lars Kern turning in a dizzyingly quick lap of 6:47.3.

Porsche didn’t just break the Nurburgring lap record – they absolutely crushed it. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante lapped the ‘Ring in 6:52.01 earlier this year, a lap that looked so quick some thought it was fake, and the GT2 RS beat it by almost 5 seconds. The lap was also nearly 10 seconds quicker than the 6:57.00 lap the near-900 horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder and a full 17.7 seconds quicker than the 7:05 benchmark Porsche set for itself before heading to the ‘Ring with its latest GT2.

What’s even more impressive is the GT2 RS beat the Huracan Performante’s lap record on the first attempt. Kern and Porsche factory driver Nick Tandy each broke the 6:52 mark on their first attempt and put in five more laps that were all under 6:52. Kern, who races in the VLN Endurance championship and knows the Nurburgring well, set the record in ideal conditions at 7:11 p.m. as the sun was setting. The lap was done on a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires – the same compound that will come with customer cars.

“It’s not just the record time achieved by the GT2 RS that demonstrates the vehicle’s class, but also its consistent performance in every lap,” said Andreas Preuninger, head of GT cars at Porsche. “We’re particularly proud of the fact that this was achieved with two different vehicles and two different drivers, as this underlines the GT2 RS’s ability to reproduce this record result over and over again”.

Courtesy Luxury4Play