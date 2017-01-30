Qatar Airways launches new website for private jet clients

Qatar Airways has launched a new website for its private aviation clients.

A private jet offshoot of Qatar Airways, Qatar Executive offers chartering services across the Middle East with a fleet of transcontinental and wide-body jets. Booking enquiries, charter management services and real-time worldwide flight availability for return-leg flights can be accessed via the new site, alongside a 360 degree virtual tour on board its 11 aircraft. This includes the Gulfstream G650ER, which can fly up to 13 passengers non-stop from the Middle East to North America or from destinations in Asia to Africa.

The Qatar Executive fleet comprises four Global 5000s, one Global XRS, three Challenger 605s and three brand new Gulfstream G650ERs.

Commenting on the new website, Qatar Executive vice president Ettore Rodaro said:

“With new interactive tools, mobile optimisation and improved responsiveness our customers will begin their extraordinary experience with Qatar Executive from the moment they visit us online. Private travel is the most comfortable and convenient way to fly and tailor-made services ensure that all clients’ travel needs are accommodated.”

By Marisa Cannon Courtesy Business Traveller