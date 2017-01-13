Qatar Airways opens new Premium Lounge at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris

Qatar Airways has officially opened its new premium lounge within Terminal 1 at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, its third internationally after London Heathrow and Dubai.

The lounge can hold up to 200 passengers and features two terraces (one for smoking) along with a welcome lounge around a fountain, a separate bar/dining area, lounge seating, showers, a prayer room, magazine rack and business centre.

“We are well advanced with the construction of two more lounges – Beirut and Bangkok – and we’re in negotiations with seven other airports to have space where we have more than one flight a day,” said CEO Akbar Al Baker.

“London Heathrow is also expanding, just below our lounge on another floor – we’re now busy designing it. Heathrow has to do certain modifications. It will be a lot bigger than here [Paris] – keep in mind we have six flights a day at London.“Bangkok will be the same size as London – the benefit of Bangkok is we don’t have flights that overlap each other, which happens in London.”Qatar Airways also today confirmed launch details for its new Las Vegas route, with a four times-weekly service starting on January 8, 2018.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com