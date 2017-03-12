Qatar Airways unveils a ‘world-first in premium travel’

Qatar Airways continues to set new standards in global luxury travel, said Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker and noted the airline will continue to develop new and exciting propositions for its passengers.

In the context of the national airline’s highly successful participation at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, al-Baker said, “Qatar Airways continues to set new standards in global luxury travel and our announcements at this year’s ITB Berlin are no exception. With the introduction of private suites in business class and interchangable social spaces for business and leisure, Qatar Airways is truly bringing first class travel to its business class passengers.”

He said, “In this, our 20th year, we are proud to demonstrate our ongoing ambition to continuously innovate to break boundaries and surpass the expectations of our travellers. We will continue to develop new and exciting propositions for our passengers.”

The new QSuite features adjustable panels and movable TV monitors at the centre of four seats that allow a private area to be reconfigured for business colleagues, friends or family groups travelling together in a more social and private setting, specific to a group or individual’s unique requirements.

At ITB Berlin, the airline’s new business class QSuite was revealed in a “world exclusive ceremony” to hundreds of spectators, including the Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller and the Qatari ambassador to Germany, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, while reaching more than 5mn spectators online via the airline’s Facebook live stream.

QSuite enhances the standard for premium travel worldwide featuring a unique customisable cabin that includes movable privacy panels that can be arranged to create a quadruple social space for families and friends.

The airline also exclusively revealed “the world’s first ever” business class double bed, for those in adjoining seats.

Complemented by a new onboard menu that includes a selection of snack sharing dishes, ideally suited to the new cabin layout, the business class experience will also include a wake-up ‘express breakfast’ service and ‘do not disturb’ sign for those wanting to make the most of their time on board to rest within the new private suites.

Each seat is crafted with thoughtful and luxurious details such as hand-stitched Italian leather and satin rose gold finishing, ensuring the continued five star standard of Qatar Airways business class, voted “Best in the World” by Skytrax 2016.

Qatar Airways also launched a new next-generation user interface for Oryx One, its award-winning inflight entertainment system that features up to 3,000 movie, television and game options.

The platform will make it even easier to navigate the wide selection of movies, music and TV box sets, ensuring passengers get the very best entertainment experience from the moment they step on board.

Known for introducing industry firsts, Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines operating one of the youngest fleets in the world.

Qatar Airways has a modern fleet of some 195 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents.

Courtesy Gulf Times