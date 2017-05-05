Rail shot in arm for luxury travel

Call it a five-star hotel on wheels – complete with Michelin-starred chefs, cypress bathtubs, cozy rooms and roaring fire.

The new Shiki-Shima bullet train is Japan’s latest extravaganza on rails, with no expense spared to create the ultimate traveling experience.

Passengers shelling out 950,000 yen (HK$65,876) per person can enjoy a luxury suite on a four-day, three night journey from Tokyo to the northernmost island of Hokkaido and back again.

The 10-car train has huge viewing windows. After dinner, they can have drinks around the piano, or soak up the ambience by the fireplace.

The sleeper train, whose name means “Four Seasons Island,” departed on its maiden journey on Monday carrying 33 passengers.

And despite the hefty cost, there is no shortage of customers, according to operator East Japan Railway, with tickets booked through to March.

