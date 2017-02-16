Ralph Lauren Transforms Madison Avenue Flagship to Present The February 2017 Runway-to-Retail Collection

Ralph Lauren Corporation transformed its iconic Madison Avenue Women’s Flagship store to present the February 2017 Collection on Wednesday, February 15, during New York Fashion Week.

The Madison Avenue store was completely transformed into an oasis with an immersive botanical installation covering every wall of the store’s first and second floors.

“It embodies the spirit of the woman I design for, always seeking a style that is bold and personal,” Ralph Lauren said. Guests were transported from New York City’s urban landscape into a world inspired by the essence of the collection. Orchids, air plants, and desert agave intertwined with rich moss and vines that formed a tactile ‘living wall’ landscape, creating an intimate and personal runway experience.

Following the show, the doors of 888 Madison Avenue will open to the public from Thursday, February 16 – Monday, February 20, inviting consumers to shop the Collection amongst the ‘living walls’ in a truly unique shopping experience.

Building off the success of September’s inaugural runway-to-retail collection, Ralph Lauren continues to lead the evolution of the consumer shopping experience. Every look in the February Collection is instantly available to shoppers through RalphLauren.com, as well as select global flagship stores and retail partners.

Watch highlights from the runway:

Items were made immediately available on Ralphlauren.com and in worldwide flagship stores, including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, and Bal Harbour, in the United States, Prince’s Building in Hong Kong; Omotesando in Tokyo; New Bond Street in London; Tretyakovsky in Moscow; Avenue Montaigne in Paris; and Ralph Lauren’s store in Dubai. Top retail partners include Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Moda Operandi and Mercury.

