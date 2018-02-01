Range Rover SV Coupe Teased Ahead of March Debut

The all-new, full-size luxury SUV coupe will be limited to 999 units worldwide, and each one will be hand-assembled by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, U.K. The British automaker says the Range Rover SV Coupe “will be a dramatic and desirable addition to the Range Rover model portfolio featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.”

To give us a preview of what to expect in March, Land Rover has released a single teaser image previewing the ultra-luxurious cabin.

As for the exterior, expect a dramatic two-door silhouette design that pays homage to the original Range Rover, which launched as a two-door model in 1970. Look for more details in early March, as AutoGuide.com will be reporting live from the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

This year, Land Rover is also celebrating its 70th anniversary, so expect more surprises to come from the British brand.

“The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior,” said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer. “This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.”

Courtesy Luxury4Play